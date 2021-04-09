On Friday night, the Texas A&M softball team hosted Auburn at Davis Diamond in College Station for the first game of its weekend series. The Tigers took down the Aggies 6-2, handing A&M its fifth straight loss.
In the top of the first inning, the Tigers opened the scoring when a double by graduate student Alyssa Rivera brought home seniors Tyler King and Makenna Dowell. After loading the bases, freshman Sydney Cox scored when freshman Makayla Packer was hit by a pitch, giving the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.
The Tigers held their three-run lead until the bottom of the sixth inning, when A&M freshman Bre Warren hit a centerfield home run, bringing home freshman Rylen Wiggins and making the score 3-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers extended their lead when a single by Packer brought home junior Aspyn Godwin. On the next at bat, a throwing error allowed sophomore Lindsey Garcia to score. Then, a bunt by Dowell brought home Packer, giving the Tigers a 6-2 advantage. In the bottom of the seventh inning, seniors Kelbi Fortenberry and Ashlyn Walls were able to get on base, but the Aggies were unable to mount a comeback, falling 6-2.
Graduate student Kelsey Broadus started on the mound for the Aggies, earning three strikeouts and allowing three runs off of two hits in 1.1 innings. Freshman Grace Uribe relieved, delivering three strikeouts and giving up three runs off of seven hits in 5.2 innings.
In the loss, Warren logged her second home run of the season. Coach Jo Evans commended the performance of the College Station native, as well as the other freshmen on the squad.
"I thought it was great for a ballclub specially to have those freshmen step up like they did, you look at Rylen Wiggins and Bre Warren and Gracie Uribe, those are all true freshmen out there getting out for it,” Evans said. “I was pleased to see the way they managed it and then give us a chance at the end, that's what you play for.”
The loss drops the Aggies to 25-10 on the season and 4-6 in SEC play, while the Tigers move to 20-11, including 2-8 in SEC play.
On Saturday, the Aggies will continue their series against Auburn at Davis Diamond. The game’s first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
