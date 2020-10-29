On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Texas A&M equestrian team fell short to No. 4 Georgia on the road in its first competition of the season.
The Aggies traveled to Bishop, Ga., hoping to continue their streak of wins against Georgia.
Last year the equestrian team won both competitions against Georgia, but the No. 7 Aggies fell short this year, falling 10-9 in the season opener.
"I am proud of the way our team fought today," A&M coach Tana McKay told 12thman. "Road meets, especially in the SEC, are never easy, but we had some good rides. We had some mistakes that need to be corrected, but I'm excited to get back out there and compete against Auburn tomorrow."
The first event of the day was won by freshman Alexis Ortiz, who had a career highlight by defeating Ali Tritschler 86-84 in fences. Ortiz was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP).
Sophomore Ariana Gray received her first career victory and MOP by winning the reining event with a 72 over Lindsay Guynn’s 67.5.
The Aggies finished strong winning the last two events of the competition. Senior Caroline Dance had a successful day, earning MOP honors after beating Tritschler 82-77.
Next up the Aggies head to No. 1 Auburn on Friday, Oct. 30, for a competition at the Auburn University Horse Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.