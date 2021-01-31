With a final score of 9-9 (1579.75-1568.75), the No. 7 Texas A&M equestrian team won a tiebreaker against No. 9 Baylor at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday.
Despite not competing since Nov. 5, the Aggies are now 2-2 overall after the spring opener.
With some athletes out due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Tana McKay said the team knew they would be rusty in some spots.
“We had some girls that had to step up and fill some spots and that is just part of this day and time,” McKay said.
Sophomore Cori Cansdale earned the first point for the Aggies in horsemanship with a 73-69.5 win over Gabby Marty. Junior Evelyn Beesaw and senior Cameron Crenwelge both outscored their opponents.
Junior Hayley Riddle stepped up during the matchup, McKay said, closing out the horsemanship event with a 75.5-73.5 victory over Clara Johnson. Riddle earned the Most Outstanding Player in horsemanship.
Senior jump seat rider Rhian Murphy, voted team leader at the team annual banquet last season, defeated Caroline Weaver 85-77 earning the Aggies lone point in flat. Murphey earned MOP for jump seat rider after her performance.
In fences, sophomores Morgan Rosia and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss both defeated their opponents resulting in a 2-2 tie against the Bears.
“I think someone that really stood out to me today was Morgan,” Murphy said. “She rode really well and had a very smooth ride, and it was just something that I enjoyed watching.”
Sophomores Emmy-Lu Marsh and Ariana Gray also earned victories for the Aggies in the reining event.
“In the reining side, we had some solid rides,” McKay said. “They performed like I expected.”
Riders can't settle for winning a point, McKay said, especially when matches are close.
“When it comes down to tying, every little maneuver will come to play and today they did that,” McKay said. “This proves that every little maneuver and every little step counts.”
Murphy said the team responded well during crucial moments, especially when the matchup was tied.
“We definitely had some pressure put on us at the end, but everyone really focused on the details and on doing the little things right to really make no mistakes,” Murphy said.
The Aggies look to increase their two-game win streak against No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
