It was another strong showing for the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field team on Saturday evening during the Texas A&M Invite at Gilliam Indoor Stadium as several Aggies posted personal best times.
While the invite for some on the roster was a mere tuneup ahead of the SEC Indoor Championships, these events were more than anything, the final opportunity for individuals on the Aggies Men’s and Women’s track and field roster to perform well enough to lobby for open spots on the SEC Championship team.
In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, a pair of Aggie juniors clocked in as the best collegiate runners in the event. Kennedy Smith posted a time of 8.25, with Kaylah Robinson followed with an 8.32.
Multiple Aggies posted their personal best times in their respective events in the invite. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles finals, freshman Connor Shulman posted a time of 8.06 seconds. In the men’s one-mile race, sophomore Wes McPhail posted a time of 4:09.32, winning the event in the process. In the women’s mile event, sophomore Megan Hopper clocked in at a time of 4:59.32.
It was a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggies in the men’s high jump, with sophomore Mason Farley taking the win with a clearance of 2.09m/6-10.25. Sophomores Jake Lamberth and Mason Corbin follow up finishing second and third respectively.
Junior Kirby Matocha was able to take the crown in the women’s high jump, with a clearance of 1.75m/5-8.75. Freshman Alllyson Andress also had a strong showing, coming in third with a clearance of 1.62m/5-3.75.
The men’s 60-meter saw a 1-2 finish for the Aggies. Freshman Ryan Martin posted a 6.80 to take home the win. Junior Emmanuel Yeboah finished runner up at a 6.82. The same took place in the women’s 60-meter finals, as senior Amber Ivy won the race at 7.43 and sophomore Immanuela Aliu finished second in 7.45.
Sophomore Jania Martin was the fastest collegiate runner in the Women’s 400-meter. She posted a time of 54.04, outpacing the next closest competitor by just over 3.5 seconds.
The four fastest collegiate runners in the Women’s 200-meter were all Aggies. Ivy, one of the premier performers of the evening, followed up her 60-meter victory with an impressive showing in the 200-meter, posting a time of 23.59 to lead all collegiate runners in the race.
Senior Devin Dixon took the win in the men’s 800-meter. Dixon dominated and clocked in at 1:47.88, winning the race in convincing fashion.
Senior Rebecca Bonita took home the victory in the women’s 3,000-meter, posting a time of 10:29.28.
The men’s 4x400 relay team was able to take home the victory in their race, with a time of 3:11.73.
A pair of Aggies were able to finish second and third respectively in both the men’s and women’s long jump. In the men’s event, senior Alstian Walker came in second with a clearance of 7.20m/23-7.50. Sophomore Lagarious McQuirter finished third with a clearance mark of 7.09m/23-3.25. In the women’s event, freshmen Jacie Droddy and Amanda Hansson finished second and third in that order as they both posted a clearance mark of 5.67m/18-7.25.
The Aggies will next host the SEC Indoor Championships Feb. 28-29 at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
