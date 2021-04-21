On Tuesday evening, the Texas A&M softball team faced Houston at Davis Diamond. The Aggies took down the Cougars, 9-1, notching their ninth run-rule victory of the season.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Aggies drew first blood, when a left field double from junior Morgan Smith brought home junior Makinzy Herzog. Later in the inning, Smith was brought home by a single from senior Ashlynn Walls, making the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, junior Haley Lee launched a solo home run, adding to A&M’s lead. The scoring continued, when a ground-out from freshman Bre Warren brought home Herzog, giving the Aggies a 4-0 lead.
The Cougars got on the board in the top of the third inning, when senior Lindsey Steward-Vaughn scored from third off of a single by senior Sarah Queen. Although Queen was able to reach scoring position, the Aggies forced a strikeout to escape the inning leading 4-1.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, sophomore Shaylee Ackerman barrelled a home run over the centerfield wall that brought home Smith and Herzog. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Lee notched her second solo home run of the game, and a run from sophomore Star Ferguson forced the mercy rule, giving the Aggies a 9-1 victory.
Senior Kayla Poynter started things off on the mound, delivering five strikeouts and allowing one run off of five hits in 3.0 innings. Freshman Grace Uribe came in to relieve, allowing one hit and no runs in 3.0 innings.
The Aggies’ offense was hot all evening, with six different players earning hits, with Ackerman (1-for-2, 1 HR) and Lee (2-for-4, 2 HR) leading the way. Following the win, Lee expressed the value of having a teammate as productive at the plate as Ackerman.
"It is amazing having that duo, just having both of us produce and see the outcomes,” Lee said. “We work so hard and I love Shaylee [Ackerman]. I couldn't ask for a better teammate to stay in this lineup with and help us keep going forward."
The victory moves the Aggies to 29-13 on the season, while the Cougars fall to 13-28.
On Friday, the Aggies will start their weekend series with Mississippi State at Nusz Park in Starkville, Miss. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
