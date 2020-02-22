The No. 8 Texas A&M equestrian team closed out its three-meet roadtrip with a loss to No. 2 Oklahoma State, 10-7, Saturday at the Totusek Arena.
The Aggies battled it out with the Cowgirls, and ultimately fell to a season record of 3-6. The Cowgirls improved their home record against the Aggies to 7-3, making them 2-1 against SEC opponents this season. The Cowgirls now have an all-time record against the Aggies 13-17, according to okstate.com.
Saturday’s matchup was the 23rd all-time meeting against the Cowgirls with A&M leading the series, 14-9.
To start the day, the Aggies earned the points in Fences as Freshman Kaitlyn Lovingfoss recorded her second highest total this season against Oklahoma State’s Emma Pacyna, 89-82. Sophomore Grace Boston defeated Oklahoma State’s Hannah Johnson 80-78, while sophomore Haley Redifer topped Sydnie Ziegler, 89-87 earning Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors.
The Cowgirls racked up their points in fences as freshman Caroline Passarelli fell to Abigail Brayman, 86-50. Junior Caroline Dance also fell to Sydney North, 88-74.
“Texas A&M is a very good team and had some very good rides today. They will be competitive at their Conference and the National Championship,” Larry Sanchez, OSU head coach told okstate.com
In Horsemanship, sophomore Hayley Riddle scored a 76.5, while senior Katie Conklin scored 75.5. Also, junior Alex Albright racked in a score of 71.
Junior Cameron Crenweldge and senior Ashley Davidson both scored a 76 racking in more points for the Aggies in Horsemanship. Crenweldge earned her second consecutive MOP in Horsemanship.
In Reining, senior Courtney Yohey topped Molly Mitchell, 70-69.5, while senior Darby Gardner scored a 68.5 against Gentry Cherry’s 65.5. To close out the event, junior Marissa Harrel scored a 63.5. Junior Hayden Stewart swooped in to earn a score of 71 against Hannah Janson’s 68 while receiving MOP.
In the Flat event, Lovingfoss started the Aggies off with a score of 63 as junior Hayden Stewart racked in a score of 71. For the Cowgirls, Hannah Coleman pulled out a score of 71following Katie Pelzel with a 65.
Next up, the Aggies will return to the Hildebrand Equine Complex for the final two home meets of the season. A&M will face Baylor on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. followed by South Dakota on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m.
