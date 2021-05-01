On Friday, the Texas A&M softball team kicked off its weekend series against 17th-ranked Kentucky at Davis Diamond in College Station. The Aggies dropped the opening match, falling to the Wildcats by a score of 5-1.
The Wildcats started off hot, loading the bases in the game’s opening inning. A single by junior Renee Abernathy brought home senior Lauren Johnson and junior Kayla Kowalik, giving Kentucky an early 2-0 lead. The Wildcats added to their advantage in the top of the second inning, when junior Jaci Babbs was brought home by a wild pitch, making the score 3-0.
Facing two outs, the Wildcats extended their lead in the third inning, when senior Autumn Humes delivered a solo home run. In the fourth inning, Kowalik scored her second run of the evening, making the tally 5-0.
The Aggies got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, when senior Dani Elder brought home junior Taudrea Sinnie with an RBI single. However, A&M was not able to do any more damage to its deficit and eventually fell, 5-1.
Senior Kelbi Fortenberry and junior Haley Lee led the way at the plate for the Aggies, as they each went 2-of-3, while Elder tallied an RBI on the team’s lone run.
Junior Makinzy Herzog earned the start at the mound, totaling two strikeouts and allowing four runs on five hits in 3.0 innings. Freshman Grace Uribe came in for relief, striking out two and allowing one run off three hits in 4.0 innings.
Following the loss, coach Jo Evans said the team’s slow start made it difficult for the offense to create rhythm down the stretch, but credited Uribe for her solid pitching in the game’s final innings.
“We just didn't put ourselves in the situation to rally and get the crowd in it,” Evans said. “I was really pleased with Grace Uribe. I thought she went in and did a terrific job in relief. She gives up one run in four innings against a really good hitting ball club, so really pleased to see what we got out of Grace tonight."
The Aggies fall to 31-15 on the season (8-11 SEC) while the Wildcats jump to 33-12 (8-11 SEC).
A&M will continue the weekend series against Kentucky on Saturday at Davis Diamond. The game’s first pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
