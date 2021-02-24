On Tuesday night, Texas A&M faced Abilene Christian at Blue Bell Park. Despite scoring three runs in the fifth inning and combining for 13 strikeouts, the Wildcats scored late to hold off the Aggies, 6-5.
In the bottom of the first inning, A&M opened the scoring when senior Bryan Sturges singled into left field, allowing junior Logan Sartori to score. In the top of the third inning, ACU answered with two runs following a wild pitch. ACU extended its lead on a single by senior Mike Brown, and headed into the bottom of the fourth with a 3-1 advantage over the Aggies.
A&M found its offense in the next two innings, as graduate student Ray Alejo barrelled a double that led to a score on a single by freshman Kalae Harrison in the fourth inning. Junior Bryce Blaum opened the fifth inning with a run, and brought two more runners home with a double by sophomore Ty Coleman. A&M entered the sixth inning with a 5-3 lead.
In the top of the sixth, sophomore Mitchell Dickson and freshman Brett Hammit scored runs for ACU, knotting the score at 5. Junior Hunter Gieser doubled at the top of the ninth and scored following a sacrifice fly from sophomore Bryson Hill, and the Wildcats held on for a 6-5 victory.
Sophomore Chris Weber, who was a 2019 Freshman All-American, made his season debut against the Wildcats. He struck out five and allowed three unearned runs on four hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. Junior Chandler Jozwiak also worked through 3.1 innings, giving up two runs and also striking out five. Freshman Alex Magers had a scoreless 1.0 innings, and sophomore Joseph Menefee closed. Overall the pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, recording their fourth straight outing with double-digit strikeouts.
"The main thing that has plagued us so far are the free bases, walks and hit by pitches,” Magers said. “They haven't been terrible but we've seen more than we would like to.”
The loss moves the Aggies to 1-3 on the season, their lowest start in over two decades. Despite the slow start, A&M coach Rob Childresssaid he is confident that A&M can turn things around.
“We've got to play better, and we expect better,” Childress said. “There is enough talent, you know, one-two in that locker room, and it's going to happen. We're going to get this thing headed in the right direction sooner rather than later, I promise you that.”
Up next, the Aggies will host Tarleton State on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
