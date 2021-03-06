Starting off the series strong, Texas A&M volleyball took down Alabama 3-1 during its return to Reed Arena for the spring season, advancing its record to 7-4.
Toward the end of the first set, the maroon and white was falling behind Alabama 24-21 when the Aggies turned the set around after a well-needed timeout. After back-and-forth leads, A&M finished the set with a 30-28 win.
The second set was filled with seven lead changes and 19 ties, forcing the Aggies to try to gain control of the Crimson Tide. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis took charge of the set with a kill, adding to A&M’s 51 of the night. Senior setter Camille Conner finished the set off with a service ace, making the final score 26-24.
“We played tight at the end of those sets and I was proud of how we were finishing,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “We kind of took it for granted, but they refocused.”
Despite leading Alabama 23-19 in the third set, the Aggies failed to hold their advantage and fell 29-27. There were seven errors in total in the final 10 points of the set, which allowed the Crimson Tide to hold on.
The fourth set showed A&M’s strength by the team not trailing once to Alabama after the first point. They finished the set and the first game with a large-led score of 25-17.
“I think we finally started to settle in a little bit, because we have been on a little bit of a break,” sophomore outside hitter Ciera “Cici” Hecht said. “There were some jitters in the beginning, but we really started to get comfortable and getting our confidence back.”
Hecht finished the night against Alabama matching the program’s record and with eight service aces.
“It is an amazing feeling,” Hecht said. “I have to thank my team for keeping me in there to be able to serve … I hope that I can keep it up.”
Kuhn said Hecht’s record-breaking performance was a result of the work she has put in during practice.
“I am proud of Cici because she’s grinding,” Kuhn said. “I think she earned that moment and she deserves it but she is an even better team player.”
The Aggies will return to Reed Arena at 6 p.m. March 6 to try to sweep the series against Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.