Ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer handily dispatched Mississippi State at Ellis Field on Friday night, extending its streak of wins against the Bulldogs to nine games.
Mississippi State was unable to impose its physical and direct style from the start due to A&M’s ferocious pressing effort and calm possession play.
SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Barbara Olivieri opened scoring in the 34th minute from a fine one-touch finish following a fizzed Lauren Geczik cross. Olivieri swiftly completed her brace in the 37th minute to give her team a two goal lead going into the break.
The Aggies managed to keep their high level of performance into the second half, not giving the Bulldogs any hope of getting back into the game. Sophomore Ali Russell then put the game to bed in the 61st minute following a series of deflections in the Bulldogs’ defensive third. The goal was Russell’s first of her career for the maroon and white.
The A&M defense curbed Mississippi State’s offensive threat all game, limiting the Bulldogs to just a single shot on goal. The clean sheet was the second for the Aggies on the season and career first for junior goalkeeper Jordan Burbank.
The Aggies improved on last week’s inefficiency in the attacking third and dominated both in shots (19-6) and corner kicks (7-1) on the night.
Russel was full of praise for her teammate Barbara Olivieri, who continued her blistering run of form on Friday night.
“Barb is incredibly talented and knows the game of soccer so well,” Russell said. “It comes as no shock that she knows what she is doing and knows her timing. She knows where she needs to be and when she needs to be there.”
The Aggies earned their second consecutive win, improving to 3-1-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs lost their undefeated record and fell to 2-1-2.
A&M will return to the field on Friday, Oct. 23 against Tennessee at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.
