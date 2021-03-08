The Texas A&M softball team concluded this weekend’s Reveille Classic tournament with a dominating performance at the plate that led to a 13-3 win over Lamar on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.
The Aggies went 4-1 this weekend and advanced their overall record to 11-3.
A standout player for the maroon and white was junior Haley Lee as she recorded three home runs against Lamar, the third being a walk-off grand slam. This marked Lee’s second three-homerun game of the season, the first being on opening day.
“I feel like the first one just kind of sets the tone for the game,” Lee said. “Not saying [that] once I hit one I have to hit two [or] three more with the rest of my at bats, but it’s more of an expectation I’ve made for myself like, ‘Okay I’ve hit [off] this pitcher before, you know you can produce off of her, make sure she throws you a pitch you can hit.’ That’s the standard for how my hitting should go.”
A&M coach Jo Evans praised Lee for her productivity at the plate and said she is enjoying watching her improve and mature as a hitter this season.
“[Haley] was such a catalyst today and so many quality at-bats,” Evans said. “What she did today was pretty special.”
Senior Kayla Poynter was in the circle Sunday and managed to record seven strikeouts while only allowing five hits. Lamar loaded the bases twice throughout the game, in the first and third innings, but Poynter managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless both times.
Offensively, Lee started off the game with her first home run in the first inning then hit another over the fence in the third.
Junior Makinzy Herzog, freshman Trinity Cannon and sophomore Shaylee Ackermann recorded hits in addition to senior Dani Elder’s home run. With a collective effort, A&M managed to bring a runner across the plate in every inning.
Evans said regardless of the opponent, having 20 quality plate appearances in five innings like the team did Sunday is exceptional and something she loves to see.
“First of all, just happy to come out today offensively and take care of business,” Evans said. “We challenged our team last night after our games just to have more energy in the way we play the game — in our at-bats, in the dugout and taking charge of games. Offensively, we feel like we struggled a bit early in the first four games … when you get a game like today, you score in every single inning — I thought that was really important and put pressure on our opponent.”
Evans noted that a handful of freshmen received the opportunity to see the field for the first time on Sunday and said she’s pleased with the newcomers’ performance.
“Our freshman class is really good — they’re battling for playing time and deserve their opportunities for sure,” Evans said. “I was happy to get Mariana Torres a start and she played solid defense out there and then [got] her first collegiate hit which is really exciting. Trinity Cannon going out there and getting her opportunities, Bre Warren having really quality at-bats — she’s a special player and is really going to have a great career here.”
Evans said her challenge to the team now is to put Sunday’s win in their back pocket and run with it with all the upcoming games they have, including a couple of midweek games. Evans said Sunday’s performance is exactly what the team needed momentum wise to carry into Tuesday’s doubleheader.
After analyzing the team’s performance and going 4-1 in this weekend’s Reveille Classic, Lee said she can see the team progressing as a whole and is excited to see what the remainder of the season has in store.
“We’re slowly growing as a program. I see everyday in our games and at practices, just the development of each and everyone of us coming together,” Lee said. “I’m very excited for the future that we have, we’re just growing and getting better and better every game, every practice so I’m very excited for the future.”
The Aggies will be back in action at Davis Diamond on Tuesday, March 9 to host Texas Southern at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
