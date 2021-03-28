On Sunday, the Texas A&M softball team faced South Carolina at Davis Diamond in College Station for the third time this weekend. The Aggies won 2-1, completing the series sweep.
After not allowing a hit in the top of the first inning, the Aggies scored first when freshman Bre Warren barrelled the first home run of her collegiate career over the right field wall to give A&M a 1-0 lead.
The scoring was gridlocked until the bottom of the fifth inning, when a single by Warren brought home junior Madi Jatzlau to make the score 2-0. The Aggies held the two-run advantage until the top of the seventh inning, when South Carolina freshman Riley Blampied scored on a wild pitch to get the Gamecocks on the board. However, junior pitcher Makinzy Herzog forced a clutch strikeout to seal the 2-1 victory for the Aggies.
In the victory, Herzog pitched her seventh complete game of the season, delivering seven strikeouts and allowing one run off of three hits. Offensively, Warren led the way, going 2-of-2 with a home run and two RBIs. After the game, Warren described the emotions of hitting her first home run as an Aggie.
"Honestly, it just felt good to finally see that the work that I have been putting in has paid off,” Warren said. “It was just a big relief and a confidence boost, knowing that I can do it and just being able to do it for my team was really fun."
Following the win, A&M coach Jo Evans praised Warren’s performance, as the College Station native batted in both of the Aggies’ runs in the contest.
"Every time Bre goes up there, she's going to be a hometown favorite, and you know she's worked really hard,” Evans said. “She's put in extra time and worked hard to get herself in the lineup, and she's been one of our most consistent hitters through our lineup.”
The victory moved the Aggies to 23-5 on the season and 4-2 in the SEC, while the Gamecocks fell to 17-10 on the season and 0-3 in SEC play.
Next up, the Aggies will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Davis Diamond on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.