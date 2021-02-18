The No. 24 Texas A&M women's tennis team earned a 7-0 Valentine's Day victory against McNeese at the Chancellors Family Center Indoor Facility, extending the Aggies’ winn streaking into conference play after defeating Utah on Friday.
In the doubles competition, A&M earned the first victory of the day with Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid with a 6-0 sweep. The Aggies kept the momentum going with wins by Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova.
With a 1-0 lead heading into singles play, A&M took care of business as every singles player swept the Cowgirls in straight sets. The Aggies went 6-0 in singles play for the fifth time this season and have set up head coach Mark Weaver with a chance to make A&M history. Weaver is three wins away from 100 career wins after taking over as head coach in the 2015-2016 season.
Sunday’s victory came after the team’s frigid Feb. 2 faceoff against the visiting Utah Utes in a 7-0 sweep Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
With first serve temperatures below freezing, the Aggies clinched the doubles point after Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid started off with a straight set victory over Utah’s Jasmine Rich and Anastasia Goncharova. No. 39 ranked Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith followed suit with a 6-3 victory of their own.
In singles play, Riley McQuaid was dominant again winning 6-0 with 6-1. The most impressive win came from Jayci Goldsmith who was down, losing the first set 6-4 but came back to win the next two sets 6-3 with 6-1.
“Jayci made some good adjustments to her game plan and raised her game to the level she would like and ran away with it towards the end,” said head coach Mark Weaver. The Aggies had struggled to maintain momentum last weekend against the Baylor Bears, but against the Utes they were able to close matches when it mattered.
“I’m happy with the response after going down against Baylor last week,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “To come back and beat a PAC-12 team that decisively, I couldn’t be happier. We sent a message today proving we are a team to be reckoned with.”
The Aggies start SEC conference play on Feb. 18 as the Aggies are scheduled to travel to Lexington to take on the University of Kentucky. The Aggies are currently ranked No. 24 in the country and have a verteran team that has a chance to win the SEC championship.
