Texas A&M equestrian finished off the fall season with a home win against No. 3 South Carolina, 13-7.
In the three-competition season, the Aggies lost the first two against Georgia and Auburn, but were able to come around to finish off the season strong with a win.
To begin the day, junior Grace Boston scored the Aggies their first point by beating South Carolina’s Louis Brackett, 83-80 in Fences.
Next, junior Haley Redifer scored a 79, topping Alexa Aureliano’s score of 64 to give A&M another point in the Fences event.
In the Reining event junior Lisa Brickey (66.5-65), sophomore Emmy-Lu Marsh (66-63), senior Shelby Reine (68.5-65) and senior Marissa Harrell (68.5-57) all scored points for the Aggies.
At halftime the Aggies were leading South Carolina 7-3.
After the half came the Flat event. Junior Nicole Leonard earned the Aggies their first point in the event by defeating Billi Brandner 77-73.
Also in Flat seniors Mali Selman (72-69), Rhian Murphy (74-68) and Caroline Dance (74-70) all secured a point for the team.
The Aggies went into their last event, Horsemanship, with a lead of 11-4 against the Gamecocks.
In the Horsemanship event both junior Hayley Riddle (76-72) and senior Cameron Crenwelge (75.5-73) scored the Aggies points. Which ended up finishing the competition up with a final score of 13-7.
The A&M equestrian team had a successful day with a win and took home three Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors.
"I am very proud of our girls and how they handled these last seven days," A&M coach Tana McKay told 12thman. "We had three tough meets in the last week, and the girls worked so well together. We had some great rides today, and it was great to have our first home competition of the season."
