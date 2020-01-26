On Saturday, the No. 11 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Rec Center Natatorium, 162-130.
The Aggies were especially dominant in the swimming events, winning the first six events of the day. The 200 medley relay team of redshirt senior Raena Eldridge, senior Anna Belousova, sophomore Emma Carlton and senior Golf Sapianchai placed first in 1:39.53, with an Arkansas quartet following in second place almost three seconds behind the Aggies.
The 200 free was a senior sweep for the Aggies, with Katie Portz (1:48.77), Karling Hemstreet (1:50.31) and Sara Metzsch (1:50.36) making it a 1-2-3 finish. The Aggies then topped the next three events, as Carlton earned first in the 100 back (54.56), Belousova took the top spot in the 100 breast (1:01.88) and junior Jing Wen Quah (1:57.36) claimed the 100 fly.
Portz said it was a good day all around.
“Today was great, the times were great, but most importantly it was Senior Day,” Portz told 12thman.com. “We had a bunch of great swims and I'm just happy to be here with them and to have made it through these four years.”
As for diving, junior Charlye Campbell notched second in the three-meter with a score of 323.78. Freshman Alyssa Clairmont took second on the one-meter board with a score of 280.65.
Next up, the Aggies will travel to the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama, for the SEC Championship Feb. 18-22.
A&M coach Steve Bultman said he is looking forward to the SEC Championships.
“We have a few that have already qualified for NCAA's, so they won't be resting hardly at all,” Bultman told 12thman.com. “But the majority of the girls will be rested and shaved, and we need to have them step up and swim fast to get their NCAA qualifying times.”
