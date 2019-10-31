The Texas A&M volleyball team is looking to extend its win streak to four games on the road against No. 15 Kentucky.
A&M coach Laura “Bird" Kuhn said this is the first time she will be coaching in Lexington, and she is excited for the new opportunities and challenges it presents.
“We’re going to be up there and I haven’t personally played up there since we’ve been in the SEC, since our staff has been here,” Kuhn said. “But it’s going to be good, it’s a new challenge, the road match.”
Kuhn said the Wildcats are balanced in their attack, and their current form gives A&M a reason to game plan and execute at a high level.
“Kentucky’s come on and they played really well,” Kuhn said. “They’re balanced. We’ll have to manage them defensively, offensively, and we want to execute at a high level.”
Fortunately for the Aggies, their recent play has helped them beat another top-ranked opponent in Georgia. Kuhn said the emergence of freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush has helped elevate the team’s play.
“Treyaunna Rush, I mean she had her best offensive day [against Georgia] and she set a good block,” Kuhn said. “Our defense was able to play around her and she just had a presence I think for the whole match. That was huge for her as a freshman and as we get into the second half of SEC play we need that balance on both ends.”
Rush said she is focused on the big weekend ahead for A&M as the Aggies take on ranked Kentucky on Friday and No. 24 Missouri on Saturday.
“My plan for Kentucky is to stick with the game plan that the coaches have for the team,” Rush said. “I will continue to bring my crazy energy to the court and trust my training.”
Friday’s game starts at 6 p.m. and is available to stream on ESPN+.
