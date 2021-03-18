Just two days away from kicking off SEC play, Texas A&M will have one final tune-up on Thursday in the form of their second road game of the season.
On March 18, A&M will travel to face McNeese State.
A&M coach Jo Evans said the Aggies have recently gained confidence thanks to their eight-game win streak, and are looking forward to starting SEC play.
“We’ve gained some confidence,” Evans said. “We’ve found different ways to win and we always love to see that. Going into conference play, I think we should be feeling good about ourselves, I don’t see why we shouldn’t.”
The Cowgirls’ featured player is sophomore utility player Sara Geier, who has posted 12 grand slams this season.
A&M’s only other road contest this season was an 11-5 win over Sam Houston on Wednesday, March 3. The game’s highlight was junior catcher Haley Lee recording her sixth home run of the season.
The maroon and white are 18-3 overall, and have won 11 of their 15 tournament games.
McNeese State has an overall record of 10-14, with its most recent game being a 5-2 loss to Texas.
A&M’s most recent games were wins during day two of the Davis Diamond Classic.
Lee and junior pitcher and outfielder Makinzy Herzog are players to watch for the Aggies. Herzog has 28 hits and nine runs so far this season.
The Aggies will be without sophomore outfielder Jourdyn Campbell, who has recently opted out of the season, according to A&M’s roster.
Evans said the team’s batting is a huge attribution to its success.
“We are taking really good swings up there,” Evans said. “Our at bats are quality and we’re giving ourselves the chance to win. We haven’t stubbed our toe and since the first of the year, when we felt like we did, once we got ourselves together we have played consistently. I’m happy to see that.”
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Cowgirl Diamond.
