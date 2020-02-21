The No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis team is back in action this Saturday in College Station at the Mitchell Tennis Center with a doubleheader against Oklahoma and Stephen F. Austin (SFA).
After wins over McNeese (7-0) and Illinois (4-1), the Aggies improved to an 8-2 record. Using this two-game win streak to build confidence, A&M is looking to continue this momentum for the week ahead.
“Last week was a big building week for us and we’ve carried that momentum through this week’s practices and will into this weekend,” said junior Riley McQuaid after having a victorious outing last weekend.
One Aggie highlighted the previous successful weekend with redemption and playing as the number one single for the first time in her career. Junior Tatiana Makarova reclaimed her win by beating her opponent from Illinois 7-5, 6-1. A couple hours later, Makarova played as the No. 1 spot against McNeese while topping her opponent 6-1, 6-0. Going into this week, Makarova said she is feeling hopeful.
“I am approaching these next matches with a very positive mindset,” Makarova said. “The support of my coaches and teammates on the court will help me continue to play well throughout the season.”
This week did present some hardships with the forecast having temperatures averaging in the low 50s and steady rain throughout. However, that did not seem to hinder the Aggies’ game and practices, Makarova said.
“The constantly changing weather is nothing new to College Station,” Makarova said. “However, the determination of this team is second to none. I truly believe that we can overcome any obstacle.”
With the forecast showing sunny and 60 degrees for match day, the Aggies weather won’t be as much of a concern for the Aggies.
After this week of challenging conditions and coming off of great wins, Makarova and McQuaid have high expectations for themselves and their team this weekend ahead.
“I expect some high level tennis, upbeat energy, and a fun environment at this weekend's matches,” McQuaid said. “We’ve been working really hard and everyone is excited to show it.”
The Aggies start the day at 12 p.m. with a matchup against Oklahoma, with a 5 p.m. game against SFA to follow at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
