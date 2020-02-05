Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher completed his 2020 recruiting class with the additions of two signees on National Signing Day.
McKinnley Jackson, from George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi, is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle. Ranked a four-star recruit according to 247sports.com, he chose to sign his National Letter of Intent with the Aggies over Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.
#GigEm pic.twitter.com/D67RZZJW05— Mac™ (@macFresco99) February 5, 2020
“He’s a very mature young man, very observant and has a tremendous moral compass,” Fisher said. “He did things the right way and was always upfront.”
The Aggies also received a letter from running back Darvon Hubbard, who, at 6-foot, 195 pounds, was ranked a three-star recruit by 247sports.com. He chose A&M over LSU, Georgia and TCU.
Committed To Greatness #Gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/Nv81EO2TLX— Darvon Hubbard (@Iam_dxii) February 5, 2020
“We loved him; we were on him for a long time,” Fisher said. “We thought the world of him. Of course, you need depth [at running back], but you take him no matter how many backs you have.”
Of the Aggies’ 25 signees, 12 are ranked No. 1 in their states at their respective positions, including the:
- No. 1 quarterback in Texas
- No. 1 wide receiver in Texas
- No. 1 wide receiver in North Carolina
- No. 1 offensive lineman in Arkansas
- No. 1 linebacker in Louisiana
- No. 1 linebacker in Missouri
- No. 1 defensive back in Texas
- No. 1 defensive back in Illinois
- No. 1 defensive end in Florida
- No. 1 defensive end in New Jersey
- No. 1 defensive tackle in Mississippi
- No. 1 defensive tackle in New Jersey
A&M also added 14 players from outside of Texas, which is the most in program history, with 12 states being represented, also a school record.
A&M will kick off the 2020 season against Abilene Christian University on Sept. 5 at Kyle Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.