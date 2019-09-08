This past weekend the Texas A&M volleyball team competed in the Pepperdine Tournament in Malibu, California. The Aggies started the tournament against California Baptist on Friday, followed by Fairfield and Pepperdine on Saturday.
The game against California Baptist on Friday was a clean sweep for the Aggies, winning all three sets.
The Aggies’ game against Fairfield was their second straight sweep of the season. The first set started out slow, as both teams were tied at nine. However, freshman opposite Treyaunna Rush posted back-to-back kills to take the lead. From this point forward, the Aggies dominated the rest of the set and held Fairfield to only 16 points.
A&M carried their momentum to the second and third sets. In the second set, the Aggies took an early lead, 10-7. Fairfield was able to go on a 4-0 run, which held the Aggies at set point. However, junior setter Camille Conner posted the set-winning point, 25-21. Middle blocker Makena Patterson posted five kills in the second set, and middle blocker Morgan Davis posted four kills.
During the third set of the Fairfield match, A&M once again jumped out to an early lead. The Stags came back strong and were able to tie the set at 24. An attacking error by Fairfield and an ace by Conner sealed the sweep for the Aggies.
Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans broke the program record for all-time kills at A&M in the 25-point rally scoring era with 1,143. Former A&M middle blocker Jazzmin Babers (2013-16) held the previous record with 1,139 kills. Connor recorded her 21st career double-double with nine kills, 26 assists, four aces and 10 digs.
A&M closed out the Pepperdine Tournament with a win against Pepperdine on Saturday evening.
The start of the first set was back and forth between the Aggies and the Waves. Near the middle of the set, the Aggies scored six straight to extend the lead 16-9, and held the lead until Rush clinched the set-winning point, 25-17.
The Aggies continued their momentum in the second set. A&M jumped out to a 4-0 lead, which they built up to 13-6 from a 5-0 run and never let up. Patterson posted back-to-back kills to make the score 21-13. Pepperdine fought hard with back-to-back kills at the Aggies’ set point, but Hans posted a kill to close out the set, 25-19.
The third set was well fought from both teams, as there were seven ties and five lead changes throughout. The Wave went on a 6-0 run which gave it a 15-10 lead. The Aggies trailed throughout the remainder of the set, and Pepperdine went on to clinch the set.
A&M took an early 10-5 lead during the final set. They continued this momentum and held an eight-point lead throughout most of the set. Back-to-back kills by Hans and sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert put the Aggies at match point. The Wave was able to get two points, but ultimately the Aggies took the game 25-15 in the final set.
Aggie head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn is proud of her team and how hard they worked.
“The girls come together and compete every day at practice,” Kuhn told 12thMan.com. “When it comes time, they put it together, and they trust the process.”
The Aggies will make their 2019 home debut for the Texas A&M Invitational Sept. 6-7. They will begin the tournament by taking on Texas State on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. in Reed Arena.
