The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will travel down to Los Cabos, Mexico, this weekend for the Cabo Collegiate.
The field for the Cabo Collegiate boasts some stiff competition for the Aggies, which includes last year’s champions No. 25 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Arizona State, No. 13 Baylor and No. 14 Arizona.
Also participating in the tournament are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, Rice and Vanderbilt.
The Aggies are looking to continue to build momentum in the spring season coming off of their win in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate this past weekend in Hawaii. It was the team's second straight tournament win.
The team finished at 19-under par and recorded a five-stroke team victory. This performance was enough to see them jump four spots in this week's polls from their previous rank of No. 10. During the event, all five scoring Aggies placed in the top 25 on the boards. Sophomore Sam Bennett placed best amongst the Aggies, finishing tied for third at 6-under. Freshman Jimmy Lee tied for seventh at 4-under. Fellow freshman William Paysse finished tied for 15th at 2-under. Junior Walker Lee and senior Dan Erickson both finished tied for 22nd at 1-under.
Tee times for Sunday and Monday are set for 10 a.m. local time. Tee times for Tuesday are set to begin at 9 a.m.
