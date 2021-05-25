Senior Will Frizzell’s fourth year with the Aggie baseball team culminated with the first baseman being named to the All-SEC First Team.
Voted on by the league’s coaches, Frizzell secured a spot on the highest team in SEC baseball through his offensive prowess during the Aggies’ 2021 campaign. The senior led the SEC with 140 bases, acquired across 70 hits, while racking up 19 home runs, 46 runs and 50 RBI.
Frizzell was third in the SEC in home runs through the regular season and eighth in the NCAA.
With a .451 on-base percentage, .992 fielding percentage and .686 slugging percentage, Frizzell claimed some of the best statistics on the maroon and white’s squad across all categories.
Frizzell’s four-year career includes 102 runs, 115 RBI and 30 home runs, the eight-highest in A&M history.
A semi-finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which honors the top collegiate player of the year, Frizzell’s record-breaking season still has more potential for further recognition in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.