As the first reports came out surrounding Kobe Bryant’s death, the sports world stood still. Twitter came alive with tributes, memories and stories of the former professional basketball player.
The influence Bryant had on the basketball community is undeniable. Up until the night before his death, Bryant held the No. 3 slot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. On Jan. 25, as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the 76ers in Philadelphia, Lebron James overtook that spot.
Bryant left a mark on all of sports, and a few current and former Texas A&M players and coaches shared their reactions to his tragic passing on social media.
Alex Caruso, former A&M men’s basketball player and current Los Angeles Lakers guard
“Hard to put into words.. Such a tragic and shocking day.. RIP Mamba”
“Prayers go out to the Bryant family and other families affected by the accident.”
Prayers go out to the Bryant family and other families affected by the accident 😔🙏🏼🙏🏼— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) January 27, 2020
Gary Blair, current A&M women’s basketball coach
“Nobody competed harder and better than Kobe. He demanded that of his teammates and that’s why he was so great. He’s a special man.”
Shambria Washington, current A&M women’s basketball guard
“I’d like to pay tribute and honor Kobe Bryant. It’s a privilege that we got to play the sport that he was so greatly known for today. I give prayers to his family, his friends and everyone else.”
Jalen Jones, former A&M men’s basketball player and former Dallas Mavericks forward
“This is the saddest event ever in basketball history.”
This is the saddest event ever in basketball history. #RIPBlackMamba #RIPGianna— Jalen Jones (@JalenJones_21) January 26, 2020
Jake Hubenak, former A&M football quarterback
“Prayers to his wife and daughters. Truly my favorite athlete of all time and I spent countless hours trying to be like him in my driveway as a kid. I loved watching him turn into an amazing dad after basketball. Thank you for everything Kobe.”
Jace Sternberger, former A&M football player and current Green Bay Packers tight end
“Sick to my stomach”
Leon O’Neal Jr., current A&M football defensive back
“It genuinely feel like I lost a family member.”
“Been a min since I felt this ill inside.”
Been a min since I felt this ill inside— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) January 26, 2020
Trayveon Williams, former A&M football player and current Cincinnati Bengals running back
“Lord I come to you asking to keep Vanessa Bryant close to you rn in this moments she needs you the most”
“Real life got me in tears man ! May the Mamba Mentality live on.”
Real life got me in tears man ! May the Mamba Mentality live on.— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) January 26, 2020
Christian Kirk, former A&M football player and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
“R.I.P. Kobe.. this is devastating.”
