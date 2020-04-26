This past weekend, the 2020 NFL Draft dominated the headlines, as prospects from all over found out where they will compete for a spot in the NFL next season. Among the virtual draft prospects, seven Aggies waited to hear their name through this process, with only two finishing the draft on NFL teams.
Here are the headlines from The Battalion’s coverage of the three days of the 2020 NFL Draft.
No Aggies Taken in First Round for Third Consecutive Year
Heading into this draft, there was a high probability that the Aggies would continue their streak of absence in the first round, as they haven’t had a prospect selected on the first day of the draft since Myles Garrett went first overall in 2017. That trend continued this year as no Aggies were taken within the first 32 picks, despite the SEC breaking records for most picks by one conference in the first round with 15. The first round also saw two selections from TCU in Jalen Reagor and Jeff Gladney, and Texas Tech having a first round selection in linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
Justin Madubuike goes 71st overall to the Baltimore Ravens
The first selection from Texas A&M came midway through the third round, when the Baltimore Ravens selected defensive tackle Justin Madubuike with the 71st pick. Madubuike enters a Ravens team that won 14 games in 2019, but could not stop the Titans and running back Derrick Henry in the divisional round of the playoffs. On the defensive line, Madubuike is an interesting fit in the Ravens’ 3-4 defensive scheme, as he projects to sit behind NT Brandon Williams and offseason acquisitions Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe at defensive end.
Mann punts his way to the Jets in the Sixth Round
At pick 191, the Jets made an interesting move with their sixth round pick, selecting 2018 Ray Guy winner Braden Mann out of A&M. The best punter in this draft class, Mann will replace 2016 seventh round pick Lachlan Edwards, who finished 2019 averaging 45.9 yards per punt while leading the league with 87 punts total. Mann joins a Jets team that finished 2019 last in total offense, but did pick up nice offensive pieces in Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims.
Aggies match lowest drafted prospects since 2011
Heading into late Saturday afternoon, wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers were waiting to hear their name in the sixth and seventh round. However, despite 20 receivers going off the board on the final day of the draft, Davis and Rogers were left waiting, finishing the draft as undrafted free agents. With Madubuike and Mann as the only drafted players, A&M’s 2020 NFL Draft class matches 2015 as the second lowest draft class since 2011, when Von Miller was the only Aggie drafted at second overall.
Davis ditches Cowboys, ends up on Minnesota
Shortly after the draft process, word came from Davis’ agents that he had agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. However, with the Vikings increasing their offer to include $100,000 guaranteed and a $10,000 signing bonus, as reported by The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Michael Gehlken, Davis changed his mind, signing with Minnesota.
A change here. Vikings just stepped up to plate and "doubled his offer," source said. WR Quartney Davis is now expected to sign with Minnesota. Cowboys were in great position here but deals not final until signed. https://t.co/pJnD8Vea3d— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 26, 2020
Rogers replaces Davis on Cowboys Roster
While Davis ended up backing out of terms with the Cowboys, Rogers, who also went undrafted, decided to join the NFC East team late Saturday night, according to his management agency. Davis is one of three receivers to sign with the Cowboys, who drafted Oklahoma standout Ceedee Lamb in the first round of the draft.
I want to thank the @dallascowboys for giving me this opportunity. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. Now let’s get to work!— Kendrick Rogers Jr (@KJ_13_) April 26, 2020
Renfro joins former Aggie Ogbuehi on Seahawks
Another Aggie who found a home after the NFL Draft was defensive back Debione Renfro, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on Sunday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. Renfro is joining a Seattle team that includes former Aggie Cedric Ogbuehi.
Seahawks signed undrafted Texas A&M defensive back Debione Renfro (Pearland)— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 26, 2020
Oliver and Prater remain unsigned
Two players who have yet to sign as undrafted free agents are defensive back Charles Oliver and offensive lineman Colton Prater. Both are expected to sign deals with teams over the next couple of days, though are in no rush to sign due to the delay of offseason workouts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
