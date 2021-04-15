Texas A&M women’s basketball guard Aaliyah Wilson was selected by the Seattle Storm with the 11th overall pick in Round 1 of the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday, April 15.
Following her draft pick, the Storm traded Wilson to the Indiana Fever for former UCLA guard Kennedy Burke.
Wilson is the first Aggie selected in this year’s draft.
A Muskogee, Okla., native, Wilson will join the Fever after a senior season in which she started in every game for the Aggies to lead them to a 25-3 record and a third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. She was A&M’s leading scorer in the 2020-2021 season with 356 points, adding 165 rebounds, 51 steals and 23 blocks, and earned All-SEC Second Team and Honorable Mention All-American accolades.
Wilson’s journey to the WNBA was not easy as she sustained a season-ending ACL injury nine games after transferring from Arkansas in 2018. At the time of her injury, Wilson was 21st in the SEC with an average of 13.8 points per game.
Before COVID-19 cut the 2019-2020 season short, Wilson made her return from her injury, playing in 30 games and accumulating 195 points and 110 rebounds.
Wilson is the third player in program history to be drafted in the first round and became the 15th Aggie drafted to the WNBA.
