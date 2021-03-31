Texas A&M women’s basketball’s leading scorer for the 2020-2021 season, senior guard Aaliyah Wilson announced via Twitter on March 31 that she is declaring for the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Wilson is the second Aggie to enter the draft, joining senior forward N’dea Jones.
“College basketball has given this kid from Muskogee, Oklahoma a chance to follow her dreams, so I am more than excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 WNBA Draft,” Wilson said in a message posted on Twitter.
March 31, 2021
A&M finished last season with a 25-3 record after a 74-59 loss in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I am beyond proud of what we were able to accomplish this year as a team,” Wilson said. “I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, support staff and managers enough for the way they have contributed to my life and this journey. I am forever grateful for the opportunity you all gave me every second of your time you put in. It was truly special and unforgettable.”
Wilson was a key part of A&M’s lineup as a senior, starting in every game of the 2020-2021 season and earning All-SEC Second Team and Honorable Mention All-American accolades. She finished the season as the Aggies’ leading scorer with 356 points, adding 165 rebounds, 51 steals and 23 blocks.
After transferring to A&M from Arkansas after her freshman season, Wilson started in the first nine games of her sophomore year before an ACL injury cut her year short and ended her season. At the time of her injury, Wilson was ranked No. 21 in the SEC with an average 13.8 points per game.
Returning from her injury for the 2019-2020 season, Wilson played in all 30 games in the COVID-19-shortened season with nine starts. She accumulated 195 points and 110 rebounds in 674 minutes of action.
“These past 4 years at Texas A&M have been nothing short of a blessing,” Wilson said. “The memories and the bonds that I have made here in Aggieland are life long. The Aggie Network and education I have received here are second to none. I can truly say that what we have built and what I have experienced here are that of a true family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.