The 7-5 Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s game at Vanderbilt scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Commodores’ program.
This is the Aggies’ first postponement of the season, and no make-up date has been provided yet.
Following this postponement, A&M’s next outing will be against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Jan. 23.
