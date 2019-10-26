The Aggies took the lead early in Friday's exhibition game against Sam Houston State.
Junior outfielder Zach DeLoach started the Aggies' hot bats with a leadoff home run in the third inning. Freshman outfielder Logan Britt then hit a two-run double, giving the Aggies the early 3-0 lead.
DeLoach continued his success at the plate in the fourth inning with an RBI single to give the Aggies a 4-0 lead.
Sam Houston kicked off a rally attempt in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of runs to make the score 4-2.
The Aggies shut down the attempt, however, as junior infielder Logan Sartori and senior catcher Hunter Coleman hit a pair of RBI singles in the sixth inning to extend A&M's lead to 6-3.
The Aggies put up five runs in the 14th inning for a 14-6 victory over the Bearkats. Sophomore Austin Bost led the way with a two-run double, and sophomore Zane Schmidt hit a two-run shot going into the bottom of the 14th inning
As the Aggies were hot with the bats, they were also cold with the pitches. A&M relief pitchers Mason Ornelas, Colson Geisler and Cam Wynn put up nothing but zeros on the scoreboard.
With the win, the Aggies finish up fall exhibition play. A&M will kick off regular season play against Miami University in Ohio on Feb. 14 at Olsen Field.
