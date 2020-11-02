The A&M women’s tennis team hosted fellow Texas opponents TCU, Baylor and Rice in the Aggie Halloween Classic.
Over the course of three days at the Mitchell Tennis Center, the Aggies earned 17 wins, five doubles and 12 singles. The team also took home both the singles and doubles titles for the tournament.
Day 1 of the tournament, on Friday, Oct. 30, the Aggies won four of their six singles matches and two of their three doubles matches to log six total wins on the day. Tatiana Makarova and Elise Robbins went 2-0 on the day across their individual singles and doubles matches.
On Day 2 of the tournament, the Aggies were not the least bit scared as they had their best day of the tournament. They faced all Baylor opponents and won seven of their nine total matches. Against the Bears, they bagged wins in five of their six singles matches and two of their three doubles with three Aggies not taking a single loss all day in either singles or doubles competition.
During the third and final day in College Station for the A&M women’s tennis team, the Aggies took three of five singles games and one of three doubles games. Makarova once more went undefeated, winning both forms of play to round out the Sunday round.
The Aggies over the three-day tournament didn’t not drop any of their four matches against the TCU Horned Frogs, went 9-7 against the Baylor Bears, and went 4-2 against the Rice Owls. This means they were over .500 in matchups against all three teams that partook in the event. The highlight of the Aggies’ weekend was Makarova, who won the tournament’s singles title as well as splitting the doubles title with teammate Jayci Goldsmith and Rice doubles partners Linda Huang and Michaela Haet. Makarova went a perfect 6-0 over the weekend, not losing a singles or doubles match. A&M teammate Katya Townsend also went 4-1 on the weekend, winning all three singles matches she played.
The A&M women’s team looks forward to its upcoming spring season as their fall season comes to a close. A&M’s next destination is Fort Worth as the Aggies travel to TCU to partake in the TCU Invitational the weekend of Jan. 8-10.
