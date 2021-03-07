Texas A&M women’s tennis was set to host Ole Miss at noon Sunday in pursuit of head coach Mark Weaver’s 100th win at the helm of the Aggies’ program, but a positive COVID-19 test Sunday morning halted those dreams.
Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M women's tennis program, today’s Ole Miss at Texas A&M match has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. pic.twitter.com/P50CFlMeqU— Texas A&M Women's Tennis (@AggieWTEN) March 7, 2021
The Aggies have now paused team activities as they undergo the SEC’s COVID-19 protocols for the second time this season. Previously, the team had its Feb. 20 and Feb. 22 matches against Vanderbilt and Kentucky postponed to positive cases, contact tracing and quarantining within the program.
A&M is coming off a 4-0 win over Mississippi State on Friday, which marked Weaver’s 99th win as head coach of the Aggies.
The Aggies are next scheduled to host Tennessee on March 12.
