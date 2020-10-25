The Texas A&M women’s lacrosse club is looking forward to another successful season in the spring. Last March, the team saw its season come to an abrupt end after club sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aggies are practicing in preparation for a spring 2021 season but are awaiting more information.
Like other club teams, the women’s lacrosse team has dealt with several complications due to COVID-19. The team saw Quick Stick, a high school lacrosse tournament they host, get canceled due to social distancing requirements. The event usually takes place in the fall, and serves as the club’s main source of philanthropy.
The team has also had to make changes to the way it practices. The physical, high-contact practice style the team is used to has since been replaced with more individual exercises and conditioning.
“Practices are much less dynamic, but it has still been fun focusing on our skills and working out,” goalie Karina Muffoletto said.
Muffoletto, who is a junior and serves as the team’s treasurer, has been with the squad since her freshman year. She played hockey growing up, but had never played lacrosse before coming to A&M. Muffoletto said some of the stick skills were transferable, but there was an adjustment period while learning the flow of the new sport. She is also playing a new position, switching from defender to goalie and said she appreciates the communicative aspect of the position.
“As the goalie, you’re kind of like the quarterback,” Muffoletto said. “You see the field differently, and you have to focus on everything going on instead of what’s right in front of you.”
With all of the communication that lacrosse demands, Muffoletto said the situation surrounding the pandemic has hindered some of the team’s development and chemistry. However, with each school handling the pandemic differently, the Aggies are confident their approach will prepare them for competition.
Last spring, the Aggies had their eyes on both Regionals and Nationals after beating Texas in the regular season but saw the season canceled before they had the chance. This year, the team hopes to pick up where it left off and take that next step by working hard and building strong friendships.
“That’s the best part about being on this team for me,” Muffoletto said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.