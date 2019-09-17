Texas A&M women’s golf fell short in the Glass City Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
The Aggies ended the tournament in seventh place, but had the second-best score of the second round.
Senior Courtney Dow started the tournament with two birdies through seven holes, tying for 12th at even par. In the second round, Dow played nine straight holes bogey-free.
Dow experienced success early in the tournament, finishing in fifth place at even-par after the first two rounds. Dow moved to seventh at the turn in the final round. Unable to hold seventh place, Dow ended tied for 19th at six-over. In the process, Dow landed her 17th career top-25 finish.
“We’re proud of Courtney’s performance today,” A&M head coach Andrea Gaston told 12thman.com. “Having been injured this past week, she didn’t get to prepare the way she normally does. She stayed patient and didn’t try to force anything, which led to an outstanding round this afternoon.”
Sophomore Brooke Tyree had three birdies in her last five holes in the second round and shot 2-under-12.
Despite A&M’s struggle to get to the top of the leaderboard, Tyree had a stellar performance in the tournament, earning top-10 honors for the first time in her career. Tyree ended the tournament at 4-over and tied for ninth. As a freshman, Tyree posted the sixth-best freshman stroke average in the program’s history.
Tyree was even par through 13 holes in the last round and made an impressive birdie on the par 4 385-yard sixth hole during the windy last round. Tyree also led the Aggies during the last day at Inverness Club with a score of 1-under-71.
Junior Ava Schwienteck tied for seventh through 11 holes after executing two birdies.
Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio shot a 3-over-75 in her collegiate debut round for the Aggies, tying for 34th.
Junior Amber Park played the back nine at par-or-better in the last round, finishing 5-over-77 and tying for 48th in the tournament at 13-over.
Florida won the tournament at 6-over-par. Michigan finished closely behind Florida in second place, and Michigan State finished in third. Carly Burkhardt of Furman finished tied for first with Haylin Harris of Michigan State in the tournament as individuals.
The Aggies will be back on the road Sept. 27-29 at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.
