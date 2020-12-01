Texas A&M women’s basketball will host Lamar again on Wednesday after its scheduled game against Texas Southern was canceled due to COVID-19.
The maroon and white recently earned a 77-61 win over Lamar on Nov. 25.
A&M will be focusing on team unity while also attempting to improve defensively.
A&M coach Gary Blair said fans should expect a more united team bench-wise.
“Our bench against Lamar stood there like we were in a library fixing to take our final exam,” Blair said. “When we got to DePaul, our bench was into it, and that’s what you’ll see on Wednesday.”
A player to watch for the Aggies is senior point-guard N’dea Jones.
Jones was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 25 points in the first game against the Cardinals and two double-doubles, one against Lamar and one during the Aggies’ most recent game against DePaul in which A&M took the victory in a close game, 93-91.
Senior center Ciera Johnson was a standout in DePaul’s Wintrust Arena, posting 12 rebounds.
With Lamar coach A'Quonesia “Aqua” Franklin being one of Blair’s former point guards, Blair said the team will be focusing on defense.
“Defensively, we’ve got a long way to go,” Blair said. “We got beat on one-on-one basketball at the wing position the whole ball game and at the point guard position.”
A&M will have to watch out for Lamar senior point guard Jadyn Pimentel, who led the way for the Cardinals with 13 points during their last matchup against A&M.
Blair said he has high expectations for his team during the second matchup with the Cardinals.
“The opponent played harder than we did on our own court,” Blair said. “That should never, never happen again and it was led by A'Quonesia Franklin who's now the head coach. She knows what it's like to play hard.”
Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and the game will be followed by the men’s basketball game against Tarleton State at 6 p.m.
