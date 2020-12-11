No. 10 Texas A&M women’s basketball extended its win streak to five on Thursday, Dec. 10, with a 79-56 win over Little Rock.
A&M coach Gary Blair said he has emotional ties when playing in Little Rock.
“It’s always good to come back to Arkansas,” Blair said. “I’ve got a lot of friends here… It's always good to come back here because this is kind of my second home, the state of Arkansas."
The maroon and white was dominance in the first quarter, ending the quarter with a 21-12 lead.
The Aggies continued their domination on the scoreboard during the second quarter, finishing the half 39-24. Another dominant player for A&M at this point in the matchup was Wilson, who was leading the Aggies score-wise with nine points by the end of the first half.
Senior point guard Aaliyah Wilson scored the most points for the maroon and white with 13. She also put up six steals, two rebounds and three assists.
“I think each game we’re progressing and finding our chemistry pretty well,” Wilson said. “We obviously still have a lot of small things we need to work on but I think that coming this far, we had three road games and are 5-0 now, it’s coming together.”
Wilson played just 18 minutes in the game, which Blair said was a result of her early dominant performance.
“I only played [Wilson] 18 minutes in this ball game,” Blair said. “But she’s running her stuff early and when we jumped out to a 10-2 lead, it’s because she's starting to understand my sets and run them and realize she’s the facilitator.”
The third quarter was all about the Aggies extending their lead over Little Rock to 58-34. his was thanks in part to 17 turnovers from Little Rock throughout the game by the middle of the third quarter.
Little Rock redshirt junior guard Bre’Amber Scott was the highest scoring player of the game with 21. The 5-foot-11 Little Rock native also posted five rebounds and four steals.
A&M kept up its comfortable lead in the fourth quarter, as by the end of the matchup the final score was 79-56.
“What we need is to get off our feet [and] share the ball like we’ve been doing,” Blair said. “I didn’t realize we’d be this good in transitions or at least getting transition opportunities. Once we perfect that, I think we have a chance to be a pretty good basketball team.”
In the Aggies' next game, A&M will return to Reed Arena against Abilene Christian on Sunday, Dec. 13. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.