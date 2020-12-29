After breaking a pair of program records in its nonconference finale on Monday, Texas A&M women’s basketball will face an unexpected delay to the start of the conference slate.
The Aggies’ matchup with Tennessee, originally scheduled for Dec. 31, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent contact tracing and quarantines within the Volunteers’ program.
A&M’s next matchup is now scheduled for Jan. 3 against Florida.
