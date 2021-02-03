The Texas A&M women’s basketball game set for Feb. 7 against Tennessee has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantines within the Volunteers’ program, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31, but was also postponed due to COVID-19 in Tennessee’s program. No make-up date has been determined at this time.
In place of the matchup, the SEC has moved up A&M’s game against Arkansas to Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. A&M was initially slated to host Arkansas on Feb. 14.
The No. 7 Aggies are 16–1 on the season and are scheduled to host LSU at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
