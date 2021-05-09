The Texas A&M track and field teams placed first in 14 events at the Aggie Invitational in the last regular season meet of the outdoor season Saturday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
The Aggies won eight races and six field events, winning event titles in both men’s and women’s 200-meter, 400-meter and high jump. Lance Broome won the men’s 200-meter at 20.32 along with Immanuela Aliu winning the women’s 200-meter at 23.38. After the last regular season meet, the Aggies will compete in the SEC Outdoor Championships at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Devin Dixon won the men’s 400-meter at 46.28, which is his second fastest 400-meter time this season, along with Jaevin Reed winning the women’s 400-meter with a 54.84.
“We learned a lot about some people today,” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “There were some breakthroughs.”
Carter Bajoit cleared three heights, all on first attempts to win the men’s high jump. He cleared 2.03m (6-8), 2.08m (6-9.75) and 2.13m (6-11.75) to better the competition. Tyra Gittens won the women’s high jump after clearing 1.76m (5-9.25) and 1.84m (6-0.5).
Under windy conditions, Connor Schulman won the men’s 110-meter hurdles title with a wind-aided time of 13.83 (w/5.1). Kaylah Robinson finished second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 13.05 (w/3.4), while Summer Thorpe finished third at 13.15 (w/3.4) as both athletes ran season best times.
“The wind was an asset on the straight-aways and terrible for anyone running the turn,” Henry said. “That’s track, and that’s the way it is.”
Ryan Martin, Emmanuel Yeboah, Devon Achane and Lance Broome combined to win the 4x100-meter relay with a facility record of 39.23. An hour after the relay, Martin and Achane tied for the best time in the men’s 100-meter at 10.14 to take the first two spots. Yeboah also ran a 10.18 to place fourth, meaning all three sprinters ran under 10.2.
Alessio Pirruccio recorded his series best hammer throw at 55.93m (183-6), almost equaling his personal best of 56.60m (185-8) to win the event title. Josh Brown won the men’s discus with his second-round attempt of 54.42m (178-6) to set his series best mark.
Jean Jenkins won the women’s 800-meter at 2:13.79 and Annie Fuller won the women’s 1500-meter at 4:31.92. Ciynamon Stevenson won the women’s triple jump at 13.20m (43-3.75).
Prior to the running events, A&M held a time of recognition for the 23 seniors on the team including LaJarvia Brown, Jon Bishop, Rachel Bernardo, Bryce Deadmon, Josh Brown, Jace Comick, Devin Dixon, Jenna Ellis, K.J. Grimes, Michala Janssen, Jean Jenkins, Lagarious McQuirter, Taryn Milton, Madeline O’Hanlon, Carlton Orange, William Petersson, Zephyr Seagraves, Hannah Searby, Ciynamon Stevenson, DeWitt Thomas, Summer Thorpe, Austin Warren and Colby Zamzow.
A&M will host the SEC Outdoor Championships May 13-15 at E.B. Cushing Stadium, before concluding the outdoor season at the NCAA Championships.
