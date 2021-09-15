Texas A&M volleyball rounded out a six-match winning streak with its win against Texas State, with junior outside hitter Morgan Christon hitting her fifth ten-plus kill match of the season and leading the offense with 14 kills. The Aggies’ defense was carried by senior outside hitter and setter Camryn Ennis, who led with 18 digs.
In the first set, the Aggies struggled as the Bobcats took a fast lead, pulling ahead 11-7, but they came back with a three-point streak before stuffing the Bobcats’ final attacks.
Texas A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the athletes’ dedication to each other, even off the court, is what allowed the team to pull out a victory.
"I believe the trust at the end of the sets, the belief in each other and just finishing made the difference,” Kuhn said. “We talk about it all the time, being clean and just finishing, but also earning our own points. I'm proud of our team and how we finished on the road."
The second set featured a tough rally with kills from both the Bobcats and the Aggies, but an ace by junior outside hitter Ciera Hecht began the Aggies’ comeback and the maroon and white held on to close the set at 25-22.
The third set began with the Aggies taking a quick lead with kills from Christon, senior setter Camille Connor and junior outside hitter Lauren Davis. The third set didn’t come without its battles, as Texas State managed to hold the Aggies within one point for the majority of the set. Late into the third set, as the rally continued, Kuhn decided to make two challenges to tip the scales.
This was just another example of A&M showcasing its loaded arsenal of techniques to take down its opponents, Kuhn said.
"We always look at the team on the court, and when Camryn [Ennis] served that ball she looked at me and so did Camille [Conner], and I knew it was worth it,” Kuhn said. “It was late in the third set, and we wanted to finish it. We did whatever it took, and in that case, it was using our challenges."
Kuhn’s challenges were successful and the calls were reversed, leveling the set at 23-all. The rally continued and steered by Christon’s 14th kill, the Aggies pulled out a 27-25 win, bringing their season to 7-2. With their winning streak building, Kuhn said the Aggies are under pressure to keep their momentum.
"We talk about it every day — you build on it,” Kuhn said. “You adapt, you adjust and you build on doing your job. That's what we do as a team, and I'm proud of them for continuing to grow together."
The Aggies return home to Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 17, to face the No. 1 University of Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m.
