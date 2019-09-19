The Texas A&M volleyball team will take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a matchup at Gregory Gym in Austin on Friday.
Last week, the Aggies hosted the Texas A&M Invitational at Reed Arena where they had matchups against Texas State, Northwestern State and UTRGV. The Aggies had an extremely dominant performance at their invitational, as they beat all three teams.
“It was a solid home appearance for us,” A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “Our team was excited to get back here, in front of the 12th Man, and they showed it.”
On Tuesday at Reed Arena, A&M beat the Oklahoma Sooners 3-2. The Aggies lost the first and fourth sets, but achieved the victory by winning the second, third and fifth sets. Freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis had a career-high 17 kills against the Sooners.
Texas is coming off of a loss to Rice. The Longhorns lost 3-2 to the Owls on Wednesday.
The Owls came out with a dominant start, as they won the first two sets. The Longhorns came back and won the third and fourth sets, but the Owls claimed the victory by winning the fifth set.
However, the Longhorns did have some noteworthy performances. Senior outside hitter Micaya White and sophomore outside hitter Logan Eggleston each put down 16 kills. Freshman middle blocker Asjia O’Neal recorded a career-best nine kills and hit .500, in addition to recording four blocks.
The last time the Aggies and the Longhorns faced off in a volleyball matchup was Sept. 13, 2017. The Longhorns claimed this victory, 3-0.
“I think it is going to be huge for us,” Kuhn said. “And it is, it is an emotion match but it is one we have to play without emotion.”
Friday’s 7 p.m. game will be available for live streaming on WatchESPN.
