In athletics and life, consistency is key.
On Thursday during its first away series of the season, Texas A&M Volleyball defeated the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. Following A&M sailing by sets one and two, the Aggies allowed the Ole Miss Rebels to come back and win set three, forcing the game to go into five sets which A&M eventually won 3-1.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the team needs to respond better.
“Our team learned a lot,” Kuhn said. “As we’ve said before, we want to learn from our wins. They punched us and we have to respond better. You grow from these moments, they know that and we’re going to watch film and be better.”
The Aggies cruised by sets one and two, taking the first set 25-16 and the second 25-17. The third set was where the dynamic changed.
The third set was a back and forth contest with four lead changes and one tie. The Rebels ultimately took the victory, 25-17.
Senior middle blocker/opposite hitter Morgan Davis said A&M volleyball needs to go into every match expecting the best from the opposing team.
“Never underestimating our opponent [is key],” Davis said. “Every SEC team is going to bring their best, especially against us.”
A&M took the match during set four, as they regained their momentum. Standout during this set was Morgan Davis. Throughout the entire match she totaled nine kills, making her second in kills for A&M.
Leading the way for in kills for both teams was A&M sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon, who was another highlight for the maroon and white.
The Kansas transfer earned back to back double doubles tonight, as she had a double double during the last match against LSU and tonight against Ole Miss. second double double of the season tonight.
Sophomore libero/defensive specialist Karly Basham said Christon is a player the team can count on.
“[Christon] has been absolutely huge for us,” Basham said. “I would say that she is one of the hitters who I can trust, who I know that I can go to at any moment. I know that she can put the ball away in big moments.”
Another area where A&M will have to improve to see better results tomorrow during the second game of the double-header is in serving. The Aggies totaled 12 serving errors throughout the entirety of the match.
Kuhn said the team must have better execution.
“We need to be cleaner,” Kuhn said. “It comes down to first contact, passing and serving. We let them in on the third set, volleyball is a game of momentum.”
A&M continues play against Ole miss on Friday in the second game of the double-header in the Gillom Sports Center. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
