After last week’s doubleheader against No. 3 Kentucky was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Texas A&M volleyball program, the Aggies are preparing to host Alabama this weekend.
After a successful trip to Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 10 and 11, the Aggies (6-4) are entering this week's match with a two-game win streak.
Sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon opened the spring slate with a team-high 13 kills and sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis followed with 12. Both had 12 kills against the Gamecocks on the second day of the series, leading the Aggies to their road sweep.
Senior setter Camille Conner was named candidate for the senior CLASS award, casting eyes upon her upcoming performance this week against Alabama. Conner finished the weekend at South Carolina with 75 total assists, with seven digs and four kills on Thursday.
Sophomore Sabrina Sustala made her new career-high against the Gamecocks with 19 digs and five assists during the Thursday match.
“[The team is] fired up to be back home,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “We have not played at home yet, so there is going to be a natural energy … they have that level of execution that we felt and created at South Carolina.”
The Aggies performed well defensively against the Gamecocks at the net, generating some steam coming into the Alabama match.
“Our team likes to pride ourselves on the ‘grind’ in the defense. You are setting the tone. It is a mindset,” Kuhn said. “It is discipline on that front and focus on what we are keying on and what we have to do defensively.”
Kuhn said the Aggies are focused on being consistent after coming off a two-week break.
The Crimson Tide is 6-10 and will be coming to Aggieland on a two-game win streak after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Alabama’s Abby Marjama and Madelyn St. Germain were awarded the SEC’s offensive player and defensive player of the week, respectively.
Marjama was averaging 5.5 kills per set with 44 total kills against the Bulldogs. Defensively, St. Germain averaged 5.38 digs per set, with a total of 43 during their weekend match.
“They are a better team, they compete hard,” Kuhn said. “They have significant pieces on the pins.”
The Aggies will host the Crimson Tide on March 5 and 6 at Reed Arena at 6 p.m.
