After a slow start and a loss in the first set, Texas A&M volleyball turned up the heat and won the next three sets for its second win over Ole Miss on the weekend.
The Aggies topped the Rebels 3-1 win on Thursday and remain undefeated this season.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the team has to modify itself when playing in away matches.
“[You have to] adjust and adapt in match situations,” Kuhn said. “ You have to trust the skill in each other. Trust your game, trust your go-to, in these environments on the road you're going to feel it and your going to feel it a little different”
Defensively, A&M had three standout performances. First was junior outside hitter/setter Camryn Ennis with 15 digs, followed by sophomore libero/defensive specialist Karly Basham who posted 11 digs and junior libero/defensive specialist Taylor Voss who also had nine digs and two serving aces. Especially noteworthy was Basham, who put up eight serving aces.
Basham said the defense is the backbone of the team.
“Our team lives off of our defensive end,” Basham said. “Our defense sets the tone and the standard for how we’re going to be playing throughout that match.”
For set one, A&M came out swinging and quickly took a three-point lead. However, the Rebels were able to come back with a five point lead, 15-10. Despite the Aggies strong start, ultimately Ole Miss was able to put the set away 25-21. There were five ties and one lead change throughout the set. Leading for A&M during set one was sophomore opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush, who posted four kills with a .444 hitting percentage.
A&M elevated their consistency and momentum in the second set, at one point taking a 10-point lead towards the middle of the set, 21-11. Ultimately the Aggies were able to take set two, 25-14. Junior middle blocker Mallory Talbert scored the set-winning point and also totaled 11 kills throughout the entirety of the match.
A&M put up an extremely strong effort during the lead-determining third set, as there were 0 lead changes and ties. Coming off of an ankle injury in the previous set, Rush was able to post five total kills between the second and third set. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis posted the kill that ended the set. A&M finished the set away, 25-20. Offensively, Conner was strong throughout the match as she had the team-high of 38 aces.
The Aggies kept up their dominance in the fourth set, quickly taking an early lead. A&M maintained its lead throughout the entirety of the set, once again allowing for no ties or lead changes.
Taking after each other, the Davis sisters had a good day. Senior middle blocker/opposite hitter Morgan Davis, the older of the two, kept up her stellar performance from the day prior. On Thursday, the senior put up nine kills. Friday, she beat that number by one, totaling 11 kills. Her younger sister Lauren had 14 kills with a .387 hitting percentage.
Kuhn said the Davis sisters learn from one another.
“[The Davis sisters] have an awesome dynamic,” Kuhn said. “I think they are both high energy people and are very positive. They feed off of each other and that is huge.”
A&M continues SEC play with its next back-to-back series against Mississippi State in Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
