The Texas A&M volleyball team defeated its first Southeastern Conference opponent Alabama 3-1 on Tuesday at Reed Arena.The Crimson Tide kept the game competitive, falling in the first two sets, but rebounding for a win in the third and forcing the game to a fourth set.
The first set was a relatively easy victory for the Aggies, as they overtook the Crimson Tide 25-20. Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans led A&M with six kills and two digs in the set. In addition, junior middle blocker Makena Patterson had three kills, two blocks, and a dig.
The second set was more hard-fought, as there were seven ties and four lead changes. The Aggies jumped out to a 9-4 lead; however, the Tide came back to tie the set at 15.
The Aggies then went on a 3-0 run to bring the score to 17-14. Back-to-back kills posted by Hans and freshman outside hitter Lauren Davis extended the lead for the Aggies, 19-15. Ultimately, Patterson put down the kill and claimed the victory for the Aggies, 25-19.
The third set was the most competitive set for both teams. The Tide started out strong and earned a 7-4 lead, but after a high multitude of ties and lead changes, the Aggies reclaimed the lead 16-14. Alabama eventually earned a 3-0 run to put them ahead 20-18, but the Aggies then came back once again and reclaimed the lead 23-21. This marked the end of the lead changes as the Crimson Tide took the set after four consecutive kills to end the set 25-23.
Ultimately, there were 12 ties and two lead changes throughout the third set.
Throughout the match, and especially during the fourth set, it was very apparent that the Aggies had great team chemistry.
“We talk about how we’ll never have this team back again,” sophomore middle blocker Mallory Talbert said. “And we love our seniors… we really want to do this for them.”
A&M opened the fourth set with a quick 9-3 lead. Alabama fought back and was able to come within four points, but Talbert and Hans ended the match with a block to secure the win 25-19.
A&M head coach Laura Kuhn said she was happy with the game tonight.
“I was happy about the balance I saw tonight,” Kuhn said. “Overall, this was a solid win tonight.”
The Aggies will next travel to Knoxville for their first SEC game on the road to face Tennessee. The match will tip off at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
