The Texas A&M volleyball and men’s basketball games scheduled for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantines within the Aggies’ programs, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
Men’s basketball was set to host Vanderbilt on Feb. 3 in a matchup that was previously postponed from its original date on Jan. 20 due to COVID-19 in the Commodores’ program.
No make-up date has been determined at this time for the 8–7 Aggies. Saturday’s game at Arkansas has not been postponed at this time, but A&M has paused all activity within its program.
Additionally, A&M volleyball’s season opener has been delayed once again. The Aggies were scheduled to host Tennessee Feb. 5 and 6, after last weekend’s doubleheader against Auburn was canceled.
The Aggies’ next scheduled volleyball game is a road trip to South Carolina Feb. 10 and 11.
