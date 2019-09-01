The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to No. 25 Louisville 3-2 on Saturday at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, finishing with a 1-1 record at the Cardinal Classic.
The Aggies dominated the first set, taking an early 11-7 lead that continued to build. Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans gave the Aggies back-to-back aces, which extended the lead to 18-12. Consecutive kills by junior outside hitter Samantha Sanders and Hans finished the first set 25-19.
The Aggies continued their momentum into the second set. Throughout the set, A&M carried an eight-point lead. Eventually, Louisville went on a 3-0 run to put them within four. Sanders closed out the set 25-20 with her sixth kill of the match. The Aggies hit .392 in the second set, which was led by Hans with seven kills (.545 hitting percentage).
The Cardinals took an early lead in the third set, and the Aggies trailed until junior setter Camille Connor tied it with an ace. The two teams then traded points back and forth until the Cardinals took advantage of an A&M attacking error and then went ahead 22-20 with a kill. The Aggies were able to come back within one, but a trio of kills gave the Cardinals a 25-22 win.
Louisville also took an early 10-5 lead in the fourth. The Aggies attempted a rally, but Louisville closed out the set 25-18 to tie the match 2-2.
The Cardinals held a two-point advantage throughout most of the final set. Hans put the Aggies within one point at 10-9, but Louisville won the next five to secure the win, 15-9.
In the loss, Connor was named to the Cardinal Classic All-Tournament Team. The junior setter recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 34 assists (.429 hitting percentage).
Texas A&M will next take the court this weekend against California Baptist, Fairfield and Pepperdine at the Pepperdine Tournament in Malibu, California. The tournament takes place Sept. 6 through Sept. 7.
