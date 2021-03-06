Texas A&M volleyball returned from its COVID-19 delay with a clean sweep over Alabama.
During Game 2 of their doubleheader against Alabama, the Aggies utilized a balanced attack to take down the Crimson Tide 3-0.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the defense lit a spark for the Aggies.
“The grind in this team, the players thrive on that and it really sets the tone,” Kuhn said. “We were [a] little flat to start but then that defense sparked us. We need to figure that out a little sooner but I'm proud of them for that.”
Set one saw a total of 13 ties and five lead changes throughout. A double-block made by junior middle blocker London Austin-Roark and sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis, followed by a kill from Davis, ended the opening set 27-25 for the Aggies.
Senior setter Camille Conner recorded the 32nd double-double of her career. The Katy native posted 34 assists and 14 digs, also recording a season-best eight kills.
Kuhn said Austin-Roark and Conner feed off of each other’s energy.
“[Conner] works and London is an offensive middle so I think Camille really feels that with her,” Kuhn said. “When we're in system Camille actually forces her quite a bit.”
The Aggies went on several scoring runs of over four points in the second set. A&M’s defense held the Crimson Tide to a mere .021 hitting percentage while also putting up 27 digs and two blocks. The set concluded in A&M’s favor at 25-17.
Freshman middle blocker and opposite hitter Claire Jeter matched a career high of eight kills. She recorded that same number during the first game of the doubleheader against Alabama on Friday.
In the third set, it was all tied up at 10. There were then five ties and four lead changes, but it ended with a victory for the Aggies, 25-22.
Next up, the maroon and white will face Georgia in Athens. The first game of the doubleheader will take place on Friday, March 12, with first serve being set for 6 p.m.
“I'm proud of the team,” Bird said. “We just cleaned it up and I'm proud of them for that. That takes an effort as individuals to focus on the team that much and that vibe that they had was way different and that is a good thing.”
