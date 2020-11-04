Undefeated so far this season, No. 6 Texas A&M volleyball is looking to continue its dominance against Mississippi State.
A&M will return to Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for its first game in the double header against the Bulldogs. The Aggies are coming off of a bye week, which followed road victories over Ole Miss, on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn has led her team to a 4-0 record, with sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis leading the team in kills with 45.
Kuhn said this past bye week has helped the team develop from an offensive front.
“I think the bye week helped us offensively,” Kuhn said. “We want to have all of our options offensively. The balance is what we need, if you’re middles can be established that’s going to open your pin players.”
Mississippi State, on the other hand, has not had a single victory this season, with a 0-4 record. Their last double header was against LSU. In Death Valley, the Bulldogs only managed to win one set during each game.
Despite Mississippi State’s record, A&M junior libero/defensive specialist Allison Fields said the defense is yearning for a chance to light up the court.
“Our motto for defense is dirty defense which means our blockers are going to be a wall at the net and our back row is not going to let a ball drop,” Fields said. “Our energy and momentum as a team builds quickly with our blocks and digs so whenever we get the opportunity to play some defense we like to shine. Every game we play we strive to be the best defensive team and that all starts with following the game plan.”
Although it is her first year with the team, after transferring from Kansas, sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon has been a standout player for the Aggies. Christon has 28 kills, one ace, six blocks assists and 25 digs.
Kuhn said there is a strong player in every position.
“We for sure have the depth and stability of our core group,” Kuhn said. “We definitely have the numbers, the depth in each position and the competitiveness. They have to keep that snowballing, there are always moving pieces.”
A player to watch from the Bulldogs is graduate student setter Margaret Dean, who has put up 92 assists and four kills during Mississippi State’s past four matches.
Junior outside hitter Camryn Ennis said the team is focused on playing their own ball game.
“Our number one priority for this week's games would be to simply play our game,” Ennis said. “We are a very talented team and I think if we stick to and follow the game plan our coaches provide to us, and keep the focus on our side of the net we will be successful.
First serve is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 5 at Reed Arena.
