Texas A&M volleyball is two-for-two to start its spring slate.
A&M played its second game of its doubleheader against South Carolina on Thursday, taking the 3-1 win from the Gamecocks.
Following the Aggies’ victory over the Gamecocks in the first match , A&M was able to keep the ball rolling to another win.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said she is pleased with how the team started the spring slate.
“It's huge,” Kuhn said. “To go on the road and go 2-0, even in the middle of the season but let alone at the start of your spring season, and like I said with our lineup and the new pieces, that’s just good for our team. That’s a great way to start.”
The Aggies got out to a rough start during Set 1, allowing South Carolina to notch multiple aces. At the first A&M timeout of the match timeout, the Aggies were down 15-7. While A&M was able to minimize the lead and put down 10 more points, the Gamecocks closed out the first set 25-17.
A dominant player for A&M in the first set was sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis, who notched three kills and also posted one block assist.
By the end of the matchup, Lauren had 12 kills and tied with sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon for the team-high kills of the match.
Set 2 started out with a service error from senior setter Camille Conner. The Aggies fought to stay close on the scoreboard as there were five ties and three lead changes. Eventually A&M took a dominant lead at 17-12 and the Aggies kept up their momentum, winning the second set 25-16.
A&M continued its strong showing from the first set and were up 11-6 early on during the second. However, they allowed the Gamecocks to catch up to 14-14 as the set continued on. Christon delivered the set winning kill, 25-21.
Morgan Davis was absent from the court and its sidelines in Columbia, South Carolina. She is expected to be back in action for Kentucky, Kuhn said.
With 12 points being scored off blocks, discipline at the net played a big factor in the Aggies’ win, Kuhn said.
“One of the big things that we took away from last night is discipline in our hands and taking things at the tape,” Kuhn said. “They had to block on their way up because I think the timing was off, and they did that.”
Set three was another back-and-forth contest. There were a total of four ties but A&M was able to pull out a 25-21 set win.
The Aggies won the game in the fourth set just as they did during the first game of the double header. In the second start of her career, freshman middle blocker and opposite hitter Claire Jeter delivered the game winning kill.
Christon said the Aggies are taking things one game at a time.
“We would like to continue to win,” Christon said. “And possibly go to the NCAA Tournament. It’s just one game at a time, not thinking too far ahead... doing the things that we need to do and grinding in the gym.”
Next up, the maroon and white are set to take on Kentucky in A&M’s spring home opener in Reed Arena on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.
