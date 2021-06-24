The Texas A&M volleyball team has 15 members of its 19-person roster returning for the 2021 season.
Those not returning include Melissa Walden and Claire Jeter, who transferred to the University of New Mexico and Arizona State, respectively. Hanna Larson and Morgan Davis also departed from the Aggies’ program. Upon graduating from A&M, Davis enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana University with plans of utilizing her final year of NCAA eligibility to play basketball for the Lions.
One standout returner is Camille Conner, a four-year veteran of the team who will be a graduate student for the upcoming season. The six-foot-one setter known for her leadership within the program will utilize the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As for newcomers, the Aggies added a handful of athletes to their roster, including four freshmen, which A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn recruited from all over the world.
Nisa Buzlutepe is a six-foot-two setter from Istanbul, Turkey who garnered national attention by playing for a well-respected volleyball club in her home country, the Eczacibasi Sport Club. Buzlutepe is scheduled to enroll at A&M for the summer and will major in kinesiology.
Kuhn said she’s excited about the different experience and perspective Buzlutepe brings to the program and is excited about her addition to the team.
“Nisa has been training and competing with some of the top talent in Turkey throughout her young playing career,” Kuhn said. “Her perspective and experiences will add so much to the team’s competitive growth. We are looking forward to seeing her impact and compete immediately as an Aggie.”
Brooke Frazier is another recent addition. The five-foot-seven freshman comes from Concordia Lutheran High School, where she accumulated a multitude of individual recognitions and accolades. Frazier is listed as a libero and defensive specialist and was an early enrollee to A&M, meaning she has a semester of experience with the team under her belt already.
“Brooke graduating early and being in our gym training our system benefited her so much this spring,” Kuhn said. “Being able to get an extra semester in your pocket is huge as a college athlete. Her energy and volleyball gamer mentality will immediately add even more personality to our libero group. I’m super pumped for her to develop and grow within this team.”
The second in-state recruit is Faye Wilbricht, a five-foot-ten outside hitter from San Antonio. Wilbricht reaped success immediately at the high school level as she helped her team to the state championship her freshman year.
Kuhn praised Wilbricht for her abilities and potential she will add to the team.
“Our staff recruited Faye when we first arrived in Aggieland, obviously she was destined to be an Aggie,” Kuhn said. “Her genuine spirit and positive nature will allow for endless amounts of growth and development as a person and player here at A&M. Faye has all the tools and athleticism to be an impact player for us.”
The fourth incoming freshman is California-native Lauren Tam, a six-foot setter. Tam received numerous honors for her offensive dominance throughout her high school career, as well as accumulated Scholar-Athlete honors for three years.
“Lauren is the most responsible and intrinsically motivated person both on and off the court,” Kuhn said. “She has a go-getter mindset and will do whatever it takes to achieve her goals. We are looking forward to watching her build her own brand as an Aggie and make everyone around her the best version of themselves.”
A name Aggies should begin familiarizing themselves with and the final addition to the roster is Macy Carrabine, a graduate transfer from the University of Denver. The five-foot-eleven Indianapolis native will benefit the Aggies with her four years of experience, as well as provide depth to A&M’s roster as a libero who averaged 4.22 digs per set her senior season.
“We are elated to welcome Macy to our Aggie family,” Kuhn said. “She comes to us with an overabundance of experience as a graduate transfer. Her inner drive and competitive nature will be felt by everyone on a daily basis. She has made herself known as an impact libero over the course of her career at Denver. We cannot wait to see her flourish here in Aggieland!”
Kuhn described this group of newcomers as unique. When looking ahead to the upcoming season, Kuhn said she’s excited to see each athlete mature and establish themselves while contributing to the success of the program.
The 2021 volleyball schedule has yet to be released.
