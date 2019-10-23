With the SEC Soccer Tournament less than two weeks away, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will battle Thursday in Nashville for invaluable seeding points in the SEC standings.
Both teams are currently tied fourth in the SEC, with identical 4-2-1 conference records and 13 points.
No. 22 A&M had a difficult four-game stretch, struggling with poor performances and battling injuries in the midst of the SEC gauntlet. After beginning 3-0, A&M are 1-2-1 over the past three weeks and have avoided a winless streak thanks to a controversial goal against Auburn.
After missing two matches, forward Ally Watt returned from injury for the Aggies last week against Arkansas. Although her presence was not enough to inspire an A&M victory, the Aggies will depend on her to rejuvenate their high-powered offense as she gets reacclimated on the pitch.
On the flipside, Vanderbilt forward Haley Hopkins has carried the offensive load for the Commodores, tallying 10 goals (second highest in the SEC) and four assists on the season. With 24 points, Hopkins is the only player on the roster with double-digit points. However, midfielder Leila Azari has given the offense a boost over the last three games, recording three goals and two assists en route to two wins and a draw.
For Vanderbilt, its recipe for success has been strong defense and opportunistic offense. Excluding last-place LSU, each SEC game for the Commodores has been a low-scoring, one-goal difference game.
With three games left on the regular season schedule, each team is in danger of plummeting to sixth place in the SEC with a loss.
The Aggies and the Commodores will kickoff Thursday at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network +.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.